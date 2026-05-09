Swim Across America raises hope and millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research in St. Pete Beach

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The Brief Swim Across America celebrated its 15th year in the Tampa Bay area, raising money for pediatric cancer research. More than $2 million has been raised locally to support research and clinical trials at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Swimmers say the event brings hope to families impacted by childhood cancer while funding future treatments and cures.



It’s not your average swim in S. Pete Beach. For 15 years, Swim Across America has brought thousands of swimmers from the Tampa Bay area into the ocean waters, all for pediatric cancer research.

"Everybody's here making waves. By the way, this is not a competitive swim," said Rob Butcher, CEO of Swim Across America.

"Over $2 million has been raised since this charity swim was started. It all stays in this community and funds pediatric research with our beneficiary, Johns Hopkins All Children's. It's very meaningful," Butcher said.

That money is being raised for something that has impacted so many.

What they're saying:

"I have some family members that were struggling through cancer," said Piper Bozeman, a 13-year-old swimmer.

"Sadly, one of them passed away and now I know one of my close neighbors actually she's a kid and she's fighting brain cancer right now. So, I just feel very passionate about keep swimming and showing support for everyone in my community," she added.

"I think it's really important for people to keep on researching and this event really means a lot so that we can hopefully find a cure in the near future," said Geiger Feliciano, a 15-year-old swimmer.

"It's really touching to be able to swim for them and raise money for them in hopes that we can someday have a cancer-free society," added 16-year-old swimmer and national anthem singer, Cade Clark.

Dig deeper:

All the money from the swim goes towards clinical trials, developing cures and to help prevent childhood cancer.

"Swim Across America helped us start this research study before it was a trial, so those early investments. Then it became a trial and now kids are enrolled in studies that allow their immune system to fight their cancer. So this is amazing because it allows kids to not have to be in that stage of, either they can't be because of what their cancer is or it's an alternative where they can have their immune systems fighting cancer instead of radiation and chemotherapy," said Jenine Rabin, Executive Vice President at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation.

Why you should care:

With 27 chapters nationwide, Swim Across America knows how deeply cancer impacts local communities. From treading water to helping turn one of life’s scariest diagnoses into hope, the message is to keep fighting for a brighter future ahead.

"The three words you never want to hear is there is cancer. But if you do, you want to hear these next three words, there is hope. And when you come to a morning like this, there is Hope," Butcher concluded.