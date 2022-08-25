Take a stroll down Avenue Q as the R-rated puppet show takes center stage at the Straz Center

Avenue Q, which has been dubbed an R-rated version of ‘Sesame Street,' is coming to the Straz Center.

Avenue Q, which is a puppet-performed production, tells the story of a recent college grad, who moves into a shabby New York apartment. He soon discovers, although the residence seem nice, it's clear this isn't your ordinary neighborhood.

Though the musical is full of puppets, it is an adult-only show.

Julia Rifino, who plays Kate Monster and Lucy in Avenue Q, says, "Avenue Q is a hilarious musical comedy and I think the best way to describe it is like Sesame Street but rated R."

Rifino said working with puppets was challenging at first, but she has become comfortable with them.

"Working with these puppets, there are some things that we try to keep in mind in their movements," she stated. "For example, eye contact, like when a puppet is looking at something, making sure that their eyes are directly looking at what it needs to be looking at and following with your head."

The ‘Bad Idea Bears’ puppets interact with a lot of different characters and persuade them to do different things.

"Avenue Q, I personally love doing comedy just because it brings joy and light and uplifts the crowds, especially during this time. But, Avenue Q, specifically, I just love how raw it is," Rifino shared.

Avenue Q will be at the Straz Center from August 31 through September 25. Tickets start at $20.50

LINK: Click here for more information.

