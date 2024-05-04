Tampa police arrest suspect in deadly double shooting

article

Tampa police have arrested the man who they say shot and killed a man and a woman on Friday.

TPD says Whitney Newsome, 37, opened fire around 10:30 a.m. Friday off 26th Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. A woman in her mid-20s and a man in his early 40s died from their injuries. Their names have not been released.

According to police, Newsome and the female victim were in an argument when the male victim tried to intervene moments before the shooting. TPD says everyone involved knew each other.

The investigation blocked traffic for hours on Friday as crime scene tape surrounded the scene.

Newsome faces two counts of murder, along with charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. He's being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.

