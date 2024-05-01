Stolen trailer found parked in Spring Hill man's front yard, drugs discovered inside home: Deputies

A Spring Hill man was arrested on Monday after deputies say he stole a 6-by-10-foot trailer from a local business.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, a woman reported that the trailer was stolen from her business located on the 5100 block of Commercial Way.

Deputies say they identified 38-year-old Keith Richard Anderson as a possible suspect. According to authorities, when they arrived at his house he was pulling into his driveway on Quintilis Street.

When Anderson saw law enforcement, officials say he went inside.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a trailer parked in the front yard that matched the description of the stolen trailer and the victim confirmed that it was her trailer.

Anderson came outside as deputies were taking pictures of the trailer and was arrested, according to officials.

Deputies say there were numerous trailers and boats on Anderson's property.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

HCSO says District 2 detectives came to the scene to help with the investigation and noticed a tent-like structure set up next to Anderson's home with a boat and trailer parked inside.

According to detectives, the boat matched the description of a boat that was reported stolen on Saturday from a business on the 15000 block of Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Investigators got a search warrant and recovered the stolen boat and two trailers along with a stolen trailer tag and a motorcycle.

Detectives say they also found 18.8 grams of methamphetamine in Anderson's bedroom.

After being read his rights, HCSO says Anderson denied involvement in the thefts. He was arrested on three counts of Grand Theft Auto, trafficking in methamphetamine, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Anderson was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond, according to deputies.

