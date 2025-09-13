Talbot House withdraws application for E Memorial Blvd. location

The Brief The new site off of E. Memorial Boulevard had raised concerns about crime among business owners and homeowners in the area. Talbot House's Executive Director understands the concerns but says they're not exclusive to the homeless population. Talbot House will submit a new application to be heard at the November 18th Planning and Zoning Board meeting.



A community and homeless services provider in Lakeland has withdrawn its application to move a new location.

The new site off of E Memorial Boulevard had raised concerns about crime and other things among business owners and homeowners in the area.

The backstory:

A private donor offered Talbot House Ministries a new location off of E Memorial Blvd. There, the community and homeless services provider could build a brand-new facility with expanded resources.

Back in July, Maria Cruz, Talbot House's Executive Director, told FOX 13 she understands criminality, loitering and drugs are a concern, but she says they're not exclusive to the homeless population.

What they're saying:

"Part of the stigma and judgment that people have that point those things as a factor for not having the homeless don't know the people we serve," said Cruz. "Only 10 to 15% of them have issues with drug addiction or alcoholism. Only 25% have issues with mental health so these are people like you and kids, that something just didn't go well in their life, and they ended up being homeless."

Some homeowners in a nearby neighborhood questioned if the busy corridor was the right place.

"So these are people who are trying to do better with their lives," said Tina Novack. "There are a lot of drugs and that kind of thing."

"There are a bunch of motels along here already," said Tom Novack omeowner. "It's not good for someone in recovery to be in that kind of environment."

Talbot House Ministries' attorney, Timothy Campbell, told FOX 13:

"The initial rezoning application for 1115 E. Memorial Boulevard was withdrawn to address feedback from the community and city staff. A revised application will be submitted that reflects this input while remaining aligned with the original intent for the land."

We asked Campbell if this means the revised application will be for the same address or if they're looking at other locations, and his response was, 'to be determined.'

What's next:

Talbot House will submit a new application to be heard at the November 18th Planning and Zoning Board meeting.

