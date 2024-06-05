Tampa area 5th grader named Florida's AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tampa Bay area fifth grader was named Florida's AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year.

Sophie Cuviello of Oakstead Elementary School in Land O' Lakes was recognized for her outstanding efforts as one of the thousands of safety patrollers, those students adorned with the neon green safety belts.

In addition to Sophie's patrol duties, she served as a reading buddy to kindergarten students, volunteered with local agencies, and is incredibly active with extracurricular activities like being a member of chorus and the ball hockey team, according to AAA.

Photo courtesy: AAA

"Participating in the AAA School Safety Patrol program has helped me as I am moving into sixth grade, because it has shown me different ways to interact with students and learn more responsibility," Cuviello said. "I am thankful for my time as a Safety Patrol at Oakstead. It has shown me the traits a leader should have and how good it feels to be able to help others."

Each year, more than 679,000 children participate in the program across 35,000 schools throughout the country.

Nominees for the award must submit an essay demonstrating how they have gone above and beyond to keep themselves and others safe as a safety patroller.