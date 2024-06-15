Tampa Bay Area rainfall records were set this week

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Much needed rain moved through Florida this week and set a trio of new daily rainfall records on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous rainfall record was 1.70 inches at Tampa International Airport, and it was set in 1891. NWS Tampa Bay says the new record is 1.80 inches.

The record for the Sarasota-Bradenton area was previously set at 2.06 inches in 1939. As of Friday, the record is 2.46 inches.

The Winter Haven Airport's record was set at 2.62 inches in 1992. Now it's at 2.95 inches, according to officials.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter