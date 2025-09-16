Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring new chef series with featured dishes for home games – Here's how it works

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled a new lineup of high-profile chefs, giving foodies a new experience at home games. Each home game, there will be a featured chef from restaurants across the Tampa Bay area that will create a signature dish for fans.



Just in time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener, the team, in partnership with Corona, unveiled a new lineup of high-profile chefs that will bring any foodies experience to the next level.

"Us at the Bucs, we want to be a flag bearer for Tampa Bay and one of the greatest things about Tampa Bay, especially in the last few years, is the food scene," explained James Rush, the chief marketing officer for the Bucs.

Big picture view:

The way it works, for each home game for the Bucs, there will be a featured chef from a restaurant in the Tampa Bay area that will create a signature dish for fans to enjoy.

"The thing that continues to surprise us is how excited the chefs are to be coming in and doing this, bringing something new to the fans," stated Rush.

Local perspective:

The chefs include Danny Hernandez from The Brisket Shoppe, who will be slinging Wagyu Burnt End Sandwiches, and Chef Julie Sainte Michelle Feliciano of Lucky Tigre, who will give her take on Crispy Pork Belly Sisig Nachos.

"They are spicy, they are sour, they are savory, they are a little salty, crunchy...everything you can get in one bite," described Feliciano.

Other chefs part of the experience are Chef Suzanne Lara of LARA, who is whipping up a Picadillo TarTar on a Cuban Bread Crostini, and Chef Rob Reinsmith of Wild Child.



"So, for this dish, it's based off of one we do call the Korean fried chicken sandwich, but for the game I wanted to make it a little more tailgatey, kind of have that BBQ vibe, so we are going to have Korean BBQ grilled chicken sandwich," explained Reinsmith.

What you can do:

There will be Chef Series stands throughout the stadium for all the fans to experience. For a full list of chefs and their dishes, click here.