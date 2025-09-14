Born locally, Box of Cubans branches out to new location

The Brief Born in a gas station, Box of Cubans is expanding once again. The Silverio Family broadens the reach of their brand with a New Tampa location. While the venue is new, the flavors and care put into the menu is still there to please the customer.



From humble beginnings in a gas station to opening their first restaurant in Riverview, the Silverio family had big dreams. Now they are opening their next location in New Tampa. Owner and visionary Marcos Silverio calls the move to open a new venue as the start of their break into franchising the brand.

Original Box of Cubans location

What they're saying:

"Box of Cubans is a fast casual Cuban sandwich restaurant," said Marcos Silverio. He’s the founder and owner of the business. "One of our successes has been, we listen to our clients."

That practice to listening to the customer help Silverio and his wife shape the menu and create a brand that blossomed in a BP station.

"We started with very humble beginnings in a gas station," recalled Silverio, "Failure was just not an option for us. Now we're in the next steps to start franchising."

His son, Marcos Silverio Junior, "MJ," now works with the family.

"When my mom and dad started this," he shared, "That's that kind of love that we put into our kitchen, that we put into our food, into our employees. And it trickles down to our customers."

That trickle down means all that love and passion is in the food, and the customers can enjoy that in many of the different offerings on the Box of Cubans’ menu.

"I think some of the staples here, obviously, our Cuban sandwich is award winning," said MJ. "Our steak sandwich is a really big winner here."

Sandwich options at Box of Cubans

They also have different items for those who don’t want a heavy meal.

"One of the things we’ve been able to do with our rice bowls is offer options," said Marcos, "We have multiple options for people who are health conscious, but that shouldn't mean it lacks flavor."

All that devotion to the product has paid off as the business moves into a new stage starting down the road to opening franchise locations.

The work is not for the weak or timid. As Marcos said, "It's true, true, hard work, it's grit and determination. It has to be a passion."

What's next:

You can visit Box of Cubans at their Riverview location at 10451 Gibsonton Drive or their New Tampa location at 17512 Dona Michelle Drive. To learn more about their story, you can visit their website.

The Source: This story was prepared based on in-person interviews with the owners of Box of Cubans.

