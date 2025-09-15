Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for primetime on Monday Night Football

The Brief The Bucs are hoping to go 2-0 on Monday night in Houston. The matchup is the first of four primetime appearances for the Bucs this season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.



Coming off a close call in Atlanta, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs will stay on the road as they head to Houston for a rare head-to-head with the Texans on Monday Night Football.

The backstory:

The two teams last played in 2023, with then-rookie CJ Stroud pulling off a late comeback to stun the Bucs 39-37 in the final seconds. While the teams aren't divisional rivals, the loss felt personal for WR and Texas native Mike Evans.

"I thought we had the game won, in Houston," recalled Evans, who grew up in nearby Galveston. "I'm seeing all the 13 jerseys and see my family in the crowd and it broke our heart. I'm usually, especially at the end of my career, I've always been a little more composed. I was pissed. I was hurting. That was one of the worst losses in my career and I'm hoping we can get some payback."

What they're saying:

As of Monday morning, oddsmakers are giving the Houston Texans (0-1) a razor-thin 2.5 point edge over the Bucs. Four out of five NFL.com experts, however, have picked Tampa Bay to win on the road.

Keys to the game:

All eyes will be on Evans in what could be his final career appearance in Houston.

Evans was held scoreless last week in the win against Atlanta, but the attention on the Bucs star allowed for the emergence of WR Emeka Egbuka, who had two touchdowns in his rookie debut.

The balance in downfield threats should help to keep the Houston defense honest and create plenty of opportunities for Evans to make Mike Evans magic.

One big question tonight is if Luke Goedeke is good to go. The starting right tackle has been dealing with a foot injury. He appeared for practice on Saturday in a limited capacity and is currently listed as questionable.

Houston's fast and fierce defense led by Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley Jr. will be a challenge the Bucs must overcome. With Tristan Wirfs still sidelined, the Bucs offensive line will have their hands full.

The Texans meanwhile are banged up on offense. Veteran WR Christian Kirk remains sidelined, as does running back Joe Mixon. Tight ends Brevin Jordan (knee) and Irvin Smith Jr. (ankle) are on injured reserve, and after breaking his foot in their Week 1 loss, Cade Stover is out indefinitely.

Where to watch:

Kick off is at 7 p.m. and airs on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+.

Armature Works is hosting an official watch party with Captain Fear and the Bucs cheerleaders. A special pop-up shop will have official 50th season merchandise for sale. Fans are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for the outdoor screening. The event is free to attend and begins at 5:30.

Click here to view the Bucs schedule.