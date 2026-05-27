Tampa Bay Buccaneers push for $1B in Raymond James Stadium upgrades ahead of 2027 lease decision

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are asking for many major upgrades at Raymond James Stadium. The franchise faces a January 2027 deadline to decide whether to extend its lease at the stadium for another five years. Local leaders say the potential $1 billion price tag will likely depend on what the city and county can afford.



First, it was the Tampa Bay Rays asking for public funds for a brand-new ballpark. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pushing for a possible $1 billion renovation package at Raymond James Stadium.

Raymond James Stadium renovation package

What we know:

The Bucs must decide by January 2027 whether to extend their lease at the stadium for another five years.

Possible upgrades include a large shaded structure for fans, upgraded premium seating areas and a new entertainment district.

Alan Clendenin serves as chair of the Tampa City Council and is also a board member for the Tampa Sports Authority. He said the partnership between the city and the Buccaneers has benefited both sides over the years.

"They’ve done really well for the city of Tampa, but Tampa’s also done really well for the Bucs," Clendenin said. "It’s been a great cooperative relationship since the beginning, when taxpayers built Raymond James Stadium."

Clendenin says funding has already been approved for several improvements inside the stadium.

Stadium improvements budgeted

What they're saying:

"We already have about $60 million worth of improvements budgeted for Raymond James Stadium to do upgrades," Clendenin said. "That’s already happening."

Economic development expert John Boyd explained that upgrades are often necessary for teams trying to keep older stadiums competitive with newer NFL venues.

"Funding for stadiums is part of what it means to be a major sports city," Boyd said. "It’s the 10th-oldest stadium in the NFL, and it needs upgrades to remain competitive with its peers."

Boyd believes the timing of the Bucs’ request also adds pressure to ongoing stadium discussions involving the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays stadium funding debate

The Rays are currently seeking public funding assistance for a proposed $2.3 billion ballpark project on Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus in Tampa.

"Really the role now for the Rays is to demonstrate that their proposal has a larger, bigger economic impact for Tampa and Hillsborough County," Boyd said. "With an 81-game home schedule and year-round events happening."

Funding sources unclear

What we don't know:

The Bucs have not unveiled details explaining how the proposed $1 billion renovation package would be funded. It remains unclear how much of the cost the team expects taxpayers to cover compared to private investment.

Clendenin says negotiations surrounding stadium funding will likely come down to balancing taxpayer concerns with the teams’ requests.

"Needs versus wants," Clendenin said. "We’ll have to negotiate and strike a good deal for both the Buccaneers and the taxpayers."

City council stadium vote

What's next:

Tampa City Council is expected to vote on June 11 on whether to approve $100 million toward the Rays’ proposed stadium project.