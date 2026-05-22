Tampa Mayor Castor defends Rays stadium plan amid tepid council support

The Brief The Tampa Rays stadium deal remains alive but faces steep political hurdles after a narrow vote by city leaders. Mayor Jane Castor defended the funding framework despite facing tepid support and criticism from several local councilors. A looming June 1 deadline to cement the preliminary agreement is now in significant jeopardy as negotiators search for a compromise.



The Tampa City Council voted 4-3 on Thursday to keep a preliminary funding memorandum of understanding alive for a new stadium, though councilors warned the current deal will not receive final approval.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor strongly defended the project following the close vote, stating that the stadium agreement is not dead and can bring transformational value to the entire region.

Tampa stadium funding debate

What we know:

The Tampa City Council approved keeping a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in place by a narrow 4-3 vote on Thursday.

Councilors Alan Clendenin, Luis Viera, Naya Young and Bill Carlson voted in favor, which allows ongoing stadium conversations to continue.

Councilors Lynn Hurtak, Charlie Miranda and Guido Maniscalco voted against the framework, expressing deep concern over the financial impact on public funds.

The initial proposal called for utilizing $80 million from the city's CIT sales tax pot, a move critics argued could sap funding from other critical civic infrastructure projects.

Unresolved stadium path forward

What we don't know:

It remains completely unclear how city negotiators will bridge the funding gap to secure a final contract that can pass the council.

While the MOU survived, a majority of councilors made it clear that if the exact same financial terms are brought back for final approval, the package will fail.

It is also uncertain whether negotiators can meet the preferred June 1 target date to finalize the agreement.

Officials have not detailed an alternative plan, though some councilors suggested that creating a special taxing district might serve as a better path forward than pulling from sales tax revenue.

Local government funding split

Local perspective:

The narrow approval from city leaders stands in contrast to a more enthusiastic response from Hillsborough County officials. On Wednesday, a day before the city council voted, county commissioners approved the framework in a 5-2 vote.

The county board agreed in principle to spend $796 million from their sales and tourist tax pots. That funding amount represents four times as much money as the city of Tampa's proposed contribution.

Shared stadium project costs

By the numbers:

The financial framework relies on massive capital commitments from three primary parties.

$1 billion: The amount the Rays have agreed to spend on the stadium project, which explicitly includes covering any potential cost overruns.

$796 million: The funding commitment approved in principle by Hillsborough County commissioners.

$80 million: The initial city funding allocation drawn from the CIT sales tax pot that drew fierce pushback from city councilors.

7,500: The total number of jobs promised by the Rays as part of the massive economic development project.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she supports the Rays coming to Tampa. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Political friction over negotiations

What they're saying:

Mayor Jane Castor pushed back against council members who claimed they were excluded from the stadium negotiations, calling those accusations non-factual.

"It's not a dead deal," Castor said. "This can be transformational, this project, not only for the city of Tampa, but it's advantageous for the entire Tampa Bay area. So we're gonna keep working and we're working towards, again, contract that will bring value to everyone involved, especially our community."

Councilor Charlie Miranda delivered a sharp warning to stadium negotiators during the meeting.

"If this does not pass today, it doesn't mean it's the end. Just go back to the drawing board and do it the right way. While you're shaking your head, then leave," Miranda said. "If this is your final offer, I'm looking right at you. If this your final offer, it's a bad one. A terrible one for the taxpayers. Not because I'm saying it. Right here and now, it's not looking so good. If you can't do any better. If you can't sharpen your pencil any better? We got a problem."

Target deadline in jeopardy

What's next:

The Rays issued an optimistic statement on Thursday following the city vote, thanking officials for their thoughtful engagement. Team leadership stated they look forward to working with Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa to secure final agreements for a permanent ballpark home.

However, achieving an official agreement by the desired June 1 benchmark is now in severe jeopardy. Hillsborough negotiators confirmed that discussions remain ongoing as all sides attempt to salvage the deal.