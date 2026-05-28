Florida strengthens domestic violence laws with new abuser tracking, discreet 911 systems

The Brief Florida domestic violence laws are getting stricter after the governor signed two pieces of legislation to protect abuse survivors. A new pilot program for an electronic monitoring system will be launched in Pinellas County to alert law enforcement of an offender's location. The state is also launching a feasibility study for a discreet 9-1-1 alert system and increasing financial assistance to help survivors relocate safely.



Florida is making a statement about domestic violence after Governor DeSantis signed two laws recently that enhance penalties for abusers and test tools to hold them accountable in a new way.

Florida protection changes

What we know:

Florida is increasing its protections for survivors of domestic and dating violence through two newly signed pieces of legislation.

Within a single week, the laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis became a part of Florida statute to strengthen penalties for abusers and implement new accountability measures.

Domestic violence updates

Dig deeper:

The first law, HB277, signed on May 21 and adopted into the Florida statute on May 22, establishes an electronic monitoring system pilot program in Pinellas County that sends tracking alerts directly to law enforcement.

"This has been really successful in some small towns across America and smaller cities," said Mindy Murphy, the president and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay. "The fact that they're bringing it into a mid-size market with Pinellas and Pasco and testing it out, gives me a lot of hope that maybe one day soon Hillsborough County will have it as well."

The second law, SB296, signed on May 22 and adopted into the Florida statute on May 26, creates a discreet 911 alert system to help victims call for emergency assistance safely.

According to the legislation, the state would conduct a feasibility study to create a web-based 911 alert system for domestic violence and dating violence victims. It would create a unique telephone number for each user.

Statewide safety measures

The backstory:

The new laws build upon previous legislative measures like the Gabby Petito Act, which established a mandatory lethality assessment across Florida.

The state's updated safety assessment protocols now account for threats or harm directed toward family pets.

"We know that, oftentimes, in domestic violence situations, a pet is threatened or harmed in advance of the partner. Recognizing these behaviors and including these in the injunction is a really important movement forward," said Lariana Forsythe, CEO of CASA Pinellas.

Advocate community response

What they're saying:

Survivor advocacy leaders emphasize that tougher criminal penalties and enhanced monitoring systems provide vital security for families.

"This is a crime. We will charge you. We will prosecute you. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. And guess what? The law has just gotten a lot tougher," said Murphy.

Forsythe noted that electronic tracking helps lower the constant anxiety felt by survivors.

"And just imagine being terrified that your abuser could be right around the corner. Having that ankle monitor in place, we know from other law enforcement jurisdictions it absolutely works," Forsythe said.

Rehousing abuse survivors

By the numbers:

Survivors of abuse face significant costs and burdens when working to leave unsafe living conditions.

They can get financial assistance through Florida’s Crime Victim Compensation program to find safe, alternative housing options when shelters are full.

The Spring of Tampa Bay’s president and CEO, Mindy Murphy, said they routinely write checks between $3,000 and $7,000 to cover first and last month's rent for families.

The organization provided critical support resources to more than 1,800 domestic abuse survivors in Hillsborough County over the last year.

Local survivor resources

What you can do:

Survivors of domestic violence can access expanded local services, including a new legal clinic operated through a partnership between CASA Pinellas and the Stetson University College of Law.

Anyone who needs help leaving a dangerous situation can call CASA Pinellas at (727) 895-4912 or call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay at (813) 247-SAFE (7233).

Both numbers are 24/7 crisis hotlines.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed how the new 911 discreet alert system will be rolled out to victims on their cellphones.

It is also unclear when the electronic monitoring pilot program will launch in Pinellas County and when it will expand outside of Pinellas to other parts of the state.