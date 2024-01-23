Tampa Bay Reads: List of new books to jump-start reading goals
TAMPA, Fla. - Ashley Kritzer is a Tampa Bay Business Journal reporter and Instagram influencer, and here are her top new releases to get you reading:
- First up is "No One Can Know" by Kate Alice Marshall. This book just came out on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and is an "un-put-downable" murder mystery. Emma Parker and her husband are forced to move to her childhood home where her parents were murdered. The case was never solved, but Emma was a prime suspect.
- Kritzer’s next book recommendation is "Mercury" by Amy Jo Burns. "Mercury" came out Jan. 2 and is a mixture of a small-town mystery and family drama, set against the backdrop of a family-owned roofing business in western Pennsylvania.
- The final recommendation, "Island Witch" by Amanda Jayatissa, is one to look forward to: It comes out Feb. 20. It’s set in 19th century Sri Lanka and follows the daughter of a demon-priest who is accused of witchcraft.
Note: Kritzer receives free copies of books from publishers, but picks and recommends her favorites without influence.