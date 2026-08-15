Former Bucs star Devin White lists sprawling mansion near Odessa for $3.5M

article

The Brief Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has listed his 7.6-acre estate near Odessa for $3.5 million. The property features a four-bedroom main home, a nine-stall horse barn, a private movie theater and a custom basketball court. White spent over $500,000 in renovations on the gated estate, which includes a detached seven-car garage designed for RVs or horse trailers.



When a love of horses, shoes and football come together, you get a jaw-dropping rural residence fit for a Super Bowl champion. The sprawling 7.6-acre estate near Odessa is the home of former Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Devin White. He listed his mansion in April for 3.5 million.

It’s tucked away in the Keystone area behind a private gate and down a paved driveway with a beautiful tree canopy.

The expansive property features the main home with an attached three-car garage, an additional detached seven-car garage with 12-foot doors perfect for RV’s or horse trailers, and a breathtaking nine-stall barn.

Bucs champion lists estate

The backstory:

White is well known for his love of horses. He grew up riding in rural Louisiana. He said it was a way of life. It became an outlet for him when his brother died in a car accident when he was just 13, and it continued to be an escape throughout his adult life.

Realtor Colony Reeves tells FOX 13 White had all the stalls filled with his beloved horses when he lived at his Odessa estate. We remember him taking a victory lap inside Raymond James Stadium on his horse Dream with the Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021.

When you walk up to the house, it truly feels like you’re in the French countryside, and you can see how much love there is for horses as you tour the inside of the home.

The first thing you notice when you enter the home is the massive stone fireplace that gives that rustic feel, and of course, the beautiful, vaulted ceilings.

Directly across from the living room is a gorgeous kitchen with a center island and eat-in kitchen.

Down the hallway from the living room and the kitchen is the master bedroom and a room reserved for White’s collection of shoes. There’s got to be at least a hundred pairs of sneakers in the room. It’s stacked floor to ceiling with clear shoe boxes showcasing all his shoes.

Custom equestrian barn facilities

By the numbers:

White spent over 500,000 in renovations when he first moved in. One of the updates was transforming the in-law suite into a private movie theater perfect for a cozy night in. White’s initials are above the bar in the theatre room and painted over the private basketball court behind the saltwater resort-style pool.

The home features four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a secret kids' playroom tucked underneath the stairs.

Just off one of the second-floor bedrooms is a large balcony that overlooks the beautiful pool and the basketball court. There’s also a putting green and a playground perfect for kids.

Just steps away from the main home is the stunning nine-stall horse barn. The design inside the barn makes it feel like a rustic event venue with the wagon wheel chandeliers and upscale finishes. Above the barn, there’s a groom’s quarters with a full kitchen and bathroom.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

FOX 13’s Allie Corey called realtor Colony Reeves for more details.

"Let’s talk about the barn because that is the most exciting feature of the home. In the barn, there’s a riding facility, there’s a covered, lighted riding arena, professional-grade footing six-foot round pin and there’s five irrigated pastures," Reeves said.

Detroit Lions roster move

What's next:

White just signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions. He played his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.