Tampa business makes hundreds of fresh wreaths each year for the holidays

Hanging a wreath on your front door is a staple of the holiday season, but not all wreaths are created equal. One local company makes hundreds of beautiful wreaths every year for families across South Tampa.

Fancy Fir Christmas Trees & Wreaths began operations back in 2007 when Tom and Eileen Daly teamed up with experienced tree growers Ray and Pam Deters.

The company has sold thousands of Christmas trees and wreaths to Tampa families throughout their 12-year history.

Fancy Fir's brings in all of their Christmas trees from Avery County, North Carolina.

Owner Pam Deters, works to create specialty wreaths by hand. She uses the branches which were cut off while trimming the trees to make her wreaths.

Each wreath requires around 100 pieces in order to create a lush, full look.

Customers can purchase a small, medium or large wreath.

Once you take the wreath home, Deters has a few tips on how to keep it looking fresh throughout the holiday season.

"You can't put them in the sun, just like the trees, and you spritz them with water. They hold up relatively well in a cool and shaded place," she says.

You can find Pam at Fancy Fir Trees in South Tampa at their stand on Dale Mabry and Bay to Bay Blvd.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

