Tampa City Council delays funding vote for the South Howard flood relief project

The debate over Tampa’s controversial South Howard Flood Relief Project deepened Thursday, as City Council voted to delay a key funding decision amid growing questions about cost, scope, and economic impact.

What we know:

The proposal before council would have authorized $4.1 million in design-build services, replacing aging water mains and sewer lines, some more than 100 years old, as part of early work on the $65 million flood relief project.

The South Howard Flood Relief Project aims to reduce chronic flooding in one of Tampa’s most flood-prone areas by rebuilding drainage systems with pipes up to five times larger than the current infrastructure and installing high-capacity box culverts along South Howard Avenue.

But council members voted to delay the measure, citing concerns about overall funding and whether the city can afford to move forward.

"If we were to fully fund the South Howard project, there would be zero money left for any other flood projects in the city of Tampa," said Council Chair Alan Clendenin, who proposed the delay. "It is going to take all the money."

Supporters of the project, including families whose homes were flooded during last year’s hurricanes, likely worry the delay is another setback in protecting their neighborhoods.

"The problem is under the streets and the only way to fix it is to dig it up," said Tina Adams, a South Howard Flood Relief Project supporter. "It will be hard, but big problems require big solutions."

Another resident, Elizabeth Dinwiddie, urged the council to move forward prior to the vote.

"The fact that you will make this about money is very sad. It’s just so sad," she said.

What we don't know:

Council members say they are still unclear whether the additional funding represents work already included in the $65 million plan or an expansion. It’s also not yet confirmed which streets will be affected by the underground upgrades or whether alternative routes to South Howard will be considered during construction.

Businesses along South Howard have pushed back, warning that a full shutdown of the street could lead to closures.

Tampa’s Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Rogero, attempted to reassure council members that the city’s finances remain sound.

"We wouldn’t allow city council to entertain a scenario where we run out of money," Rogero said.

Still, council members like Bill Carlson urged broader discussion before committing the city’s full resources.

"The public deserves to have a discussion about what the highest priority is," Carlson said.

Others, including Councilman Luis Viera, voiced continued support for the project.

"I am still a hundred and ten percent supportive of this project and intend to see it through," Viera said.

What's next:

City Council plans to revisit the funding proposal in December after receiving additional financial and engineering details.