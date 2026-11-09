Tampa City Council seat appointment carries high stakes for Rays ballpark

The Brief Eighteen candidates applied for the vacant Tampa City Council District 7 seat, which could determine the future of the Rays' stadium project. The city council requires a four-vote majority to appoint a successor following Luis Viera's election to the Florida House of Representatives. Council members will hear presentations Nov. 17 before voting, with the appointee scheduled to take office Nov. 19.



The Tampa City Council faces a pivotal decision that could shape the future of a planned $80 million Rays ballpark development as 18 applicants compete to fill the vacant District 7 seat.

Tampa stadium project future

Dig deeper:

The push to replace former council member Luis Viera began after he won a race for the Florida House of Representatives. The board remains split evenly on the Rays' stadium project in Viera's absence.

Council members have already approved two key measures for the ballpark development. Upcoming votes on issuing bonds and establishing a special taxing district will decide whether the stadium moves forward.

Issuing the bonds represents an $80 million commitment for the city, along with tens of millions of dollars in interest. The council must also vote on the creation of a community development district and approve specific site plans.

City council appointment timeline

What's next:

Applicants will have their materials delivered to council members on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Candidates will deliver two-minute presentations during a council meeting on November 17.

Council members will vote immediately following those remarks. A candidate must secure at least four votes on the six-member board to win appointment.

City officials schedule the winning applicant to take office on November 19. The appointee will serve until voters decide the seat in the March election.

Council members weigh stadium

What they're saying:

Council member Guido Maniscalco urged colleagues to consider the broader scope of municipal business rather than focusing entirely on the stadium vote.

"I wouldn't look at it as where this applicant is on that one issue," Maniscalco said. "I want to see them as a whole, because that's one of many issues. I mean, we have neighborhood issues, zoning issues, budget issues. Certainly we're going to have budget issues again. Amendment 3 is huge in how we move forward as a city and the decisions that we make."

Council member Charlie Miranda, who voted against the ballpark and the Community Benefits Agreement, said he wants a colleague focused on core municipal needs.

"Some individual with no knowledge of anything can say he's for the stadium without knowing anything else. I would not be in favor of that person," Miranda said. "Somebody may come there that has a lot more fortitude to do with the city going forward, like how you're going to fix your roads, where the money's going to come from."

The 18 applicants include community organizer and former state House candidate Robin Lockett, former broadcast anchor Alan Cohn, declared March candidate Pat Alonzo, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Division Chief Morris Lopez, and longtime La Gaceta journalist Gene Siudut.