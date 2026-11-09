Bradenton police lieutenant stable in ICU after being hit by suspect's car: BPD

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The Brief A Bradenton police lieutenant remains in stable condition in the ICU after being hit by a suspect's vehicle during an early Sunday incident, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Lt. Perry Merrill is alert and receiving visitors, while another injured officer, John Bembry, was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering at home. Suspect Dejerrian Murray faces multiple charges, including two new weapons charges.



A Bradenton police lieutenant who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a suspect's vehicle remains in intensive care but is now in stable condition, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Bradenton police lieutenant recovery update

Lt. Perry Merrill is alert and has had visitors, according to an update on Monday from BPD. Officer John Bembry, who was also injured in the incident, was released from the hospital Sunday and continues to recover at home.

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Meanwhile, the suspect, Dejerrian Murray, 35, faces two additional charges stemming from the incident.

Murray's first court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday.

What happened to the Bradenton police officers?

The backstory:

The incident began shortly after 3:20 a.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a report of a man with a gun harassing customers at the Wawa near First Street and Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton, according to police.

When officers arrived, they tried to speak with the suspect and determine what was happening, BPD public information officer Meredith Censullo said.

Murray got into a vehicle and intentionally backed into the officers at a high rate of speed, knocking them to the ground and causing significant injuries, according to police.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Merrill suffered a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized in intensive care. Bembry sustained a lower-body injury and was later released from the hospital.

Two additional officers fired at Murray's vehicle during the incident, police said.

Murray then fled, prompting a multi-agency pursuit involving the Bradenton Police Department, Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

The pursuit traveled toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge before returning to Bradenton, where it ended with a crash near First Street and 10th Avenue West, according to BPD.

Murray was also hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

What charges does Dejerrian Murray face?

Dig deeper:

Murray was released from the hospital before being taken to the Manatee County jail.

Police announced Monday that two additional charges are being filed against him.

Murray’s charges include:

Two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed or with wanton disregard

Hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury

Hit-and-run involving injury

Reckless driving causing serious bodily injury

Violation of probation

Resisting arrest without violence

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (new charge)

Improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms (new charge)

State law enforcement investigation

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

The investigation remains active, and additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.