Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 after children found in rolling van with drugs: ‘These kids deserved better’

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested two adults after finding two unsecured children and dangerous drugs inside a rolling U-Haul van. Deputies said they discovered methamphetamine, loose prescription pills and drug paraphernalia within arm's reach of the children. Both children are now safe with family members following the gas station encounter on North Dale Mabry Highway.



Deputies arrested two people Saturday morning after finding two unrestrained children inside a rolling U-Haul van filled with methamphetamine and prescription drugs at a North Dale Mabry Highway gas station, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough gas station encounter

What we know:

Deputies went to the gas station at 7:35 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported two unresponsive people sitting inside the parked moving van. As deputies walked up, the vehicle started rolling forward with two children completely unsecured in the back.

Investigators searched the van and said they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription medications, including a muscle relaxant sitting directly within reach of both children.

Deputies confirmed the van contained zero child safety seats.

What we don't know:

Deputies confirmed both children are safe and staying with family members. Officials have not released the names or ages of the two children.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between the two adults and the children found in the back of the van.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County arrests

Dig deeper:

Deputies took Vilmarie Acosta Diaz, 46, into custody on two counts of child abuse and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies also arrested Arian Hernandez Hernandez, 44, on a charge of driving under the influence.

Sheriff Chad Chronister statement

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister denounced the suspects' actions following the arrests.

"There is no excuse for this," Chronister said. "Two children, no car seats, drugs within arm’s reach, and an impaired driver behind the wheel. These kids deserved better."