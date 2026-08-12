Tampa Colombia earthquake relief: Local groups collect emergency donations

The Brief Organizations in Tampa are collecting critical supplies to support victims of the devastating earthquake in Colombia. Local groups are collecting toiletries, non-perishables, diapers, wipes and other supplies to send to the cities that were hit hardest. Organizers are collecting donations at Casa 21 on West Waters Avenue in Tampa over the next two weeks.



Organizations in Tampa are organizing a relief effort for victims of a powerful earthquake in Colombia earlier this week.

Tampa earthquake relief efforts

What we know:

Local Colombian groups around the Tampa Bay area are collecting donations for victims of the earthquake that hit western Colombia early Monday. Volunteers have started filling donation boxes at Casa 21 on West Waters Avenue with items such as diapers, toothbrushes, non-perishable food, pet food, blankets, toiletries and cleanup supplies.

Organizers say they're planning to send the first storage pod of donations to Miami on Wednesday night, before it's sent to Colombia. They say thousands of homes and multiple hospitals were destroyed across several cities.

"The emphasis is in rescue right now, but also in families that need food, children that need diapers, that they need milk," Ivonne Alvarez Howard with the Tampa Barranquilla Sister Cities said. "All the essentials that we take for granted here are necessities for those who are suffering right now in Colombia. It's very sad for us here."

Emergency supply collection needs

What we don't know:

Organizers say they're working to set up an option for monetary donations.

Local community impact

What they're saying:

Many people in the Tampa area have friends, family or know people in Colombia who lost everything in the earthquake, and they're heartbroken to see the images of the destruction.

We have members whose families have lost everything they have in Cali, specifically where is the main damaged area in Colombia, Chocó and other parts of Colombia. It's devastating," Martha Gallagher, the President of ASOCOL Tampa Bay said.

Community donation guidelines

What you can do:

Community members who want to help can drop off donations at Casa 21, on West Waters Avenue in Tampa, where collection will continue over the next two weeks. Organizers ask people to avoid donating bottled water and clothing at this time.

They say they'll share updates and more information about how to help on ASOCOL Tampa Bay's Facebook and Instagram pages.