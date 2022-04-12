Tampa Fire Rescue to educate dangers of drowning after record number of 2021 child deaths in pools

Drowning is a silent killer, and it can happen to anyone. However, the younger someone is, the higher the risk as drowning is the number one cause of accidental deaths for kids between the ages of 1 and 4, experts say.

It is preventable though, and that’s why Tampa Fire Rescue is holding an open house Tuesday to educate the public about drowning prevention.

Since the start of 2022, there have already been 16 drowning deaths of kids in Florida, but during the summer months, Tampa Fire Rescue says we will likely see that number get even higher.

Last year, a record high of 98 deaths was reported for kids in Florida. That’s up from the 69 deaths in 2020 and the 65 deaths in 2019. In 2018, there were 88 deaths.

Swim safety advocates say the best way to fight this statistic is for parents to stay vigilant because it only takes a second for water to take a life. It’s a sobering fact that the Bardwell family knows all too well as their 3-year-old daughter, Lylah, drowned last year after she was left alone for just a moment and slipped outside.

"We thought we had all the barriers in place. We had a pool fence – a pool fence that was up that day. She was curious, but she never gave us the indication she would ever go in the pool without us," said Courtney Bardwell, Lylah’s mom.

Lylah was set to start swimming lessons the next month, but even with water training, safety experts say the best way to prevent drowning is to stay aware. However, getting kids enrolled in swim classes and putting a fence up around an at-home pool is also still very important

These are a few of the lessons Tampa Fire Rescue hopes to get across to both kids and parents at their open house on Tuesday. They will be joined by other organizations from the community to talk about health and safety during the summer, along with raffles and prizes as well.

The open house will be held at the Cyrus Greene Community Center at 2101 E Martin Luther King Blvd. in Tampa from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.