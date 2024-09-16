Tampa high school preparing students for college: 'It's been amazing'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Money shouldn't hold anyone back from their educational goals and that's why there is a creative approach to making sure local kids can go to college.

The lessons taught at Cristo Rey Tampa High School are challenging but helps students reach their full potential.

"We have taken advanced placement classes, which is really interesting because that's something we've taken since our sophomore year and our freshman year," said Alexandra Villanueva, student at Cristo Rey Tampa High School. "We took pre-AP classes so we had good education."

"I started taking dual enrollment in my sophomore year, and so hopefully by the time I graduate, I'll have up to one to two years of college out of the way," explained Santiago Santos-Vanegas, a senior.

Cristo Rey Tampa High School is a private Catholic school that's part of a unique national network that combines a rigorous college prep education with a work-study program that helps children pay for their school tuition.

"The work program actually provides the students a chance to help their families kind of pay for the tuition, pay for the cost of that. And like you say, have skin in the game of this and really be proud that the work they're doing is contributing to help their families put them through and get a high school degree," said Dr. Patrick Liang, President & CEO of Cristo Rey Tampa High School.

READ: St. Pete man empowers youth with outdoor adventures: 'You can be on Cloud Nine'

The teens work once a week doing entry-level clerical duties at local businesses.

"It's something that no other school around us really offers," said Vanegas. "It gives you a chance to figure out what you want to do."

"It's very fun," said Vilanueva. "And you build lots of connections with wherever you go."

The school, established in 2016, has seen every one of its students graduate and enroll in college.

"Some of the schools they been to are Georgetown, NYU, Rice and University of Florida," Said Dr. Liang.

This is the first Cristo Rey School in Florida designed to help inner-city youth raise their expectations through a program of strong moral, academic, and professional values.

READ: Pinellas art teacher uses fashion design to help inspire students

"Without the counselors and without the opportunities that I have here, I wouldn't, I don't think I'd really have a chance to go to college," Vanegas explained.

"It's been amazing," said Vilanueva. "I don't really have words to describe it because it's just been so good, with education wise and just everything, really. It's the best thing ever."

The school has more than 200 students.

They are now accepting applications for the next school year. For more information, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: