Tampa HR investigation finds no discrimination in firing of former TPD Deputy Chief Ruth Cate, city says

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The Brief The city of Tampa’s HR investigation found no evidence that former Tampa Police Deputy Chief Ruth Cate was fired because of discrimination or retaliation. Cate had alleged she was unjustly terminated after advocating for a reassigned female K9 officer to keep her dog as a therapy animal. Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Cate’s dismissal stemmed from leadership concerns and a loss of confidence in her ability to effectively serve and lead.



The city of Tampa says there is no evidence of discrimination or retaliation tied to the dismissal of former Tampa Police Deputy Chief Ruth Cate.

The city’s HR department finalized its investigation Monday.

The backstory:

Cate and her attorney filed a complaint against the department and Police Chief Lee Bercaw last month, alleging her termination was unjust.

In the complaint, Cate claims she was fired after advocating for a female K9 officer who had been reassigned, specifically supporting efforts to allow the officer to keep her dog as a therapy animal.

However, city officials say those claims are unfounded.

According to the city, an internal HR investigation found no evidence to support allegations of discrimination or retaliation.

Dig deeper:

Instead, Bercaw outlined what he described as a pattern of concerns and leadership failures.

In a memo obtained by FOX 13 through an open records request, Bercaw stated those issues "led to a loss of confidence in Cate’s ability to effectively serve and lead."

Cate’s employment with the Tampa Police Department was terminated in March.