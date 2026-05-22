Tampa hurricane preparation: City officials outline emergency safety updates

The Brief Tampa hurricane preparation officials gathered Friday to urge residents to map out safety plans ahead of the upcoming storm season. Mayor Jane Castor warned that a below-average forecast should not spark complacency, recalling the devastation of Hurricane Andrew. City crews have cleared hundreds of tons of debris from drainage systems and prepared high-water rescue gear to protect neighborhoods.



Tampa city leaders are encouraging residents to take steps now to prepare for hurricane season, warning that waiting until a storm is approaching could leave families with little time to act.

During a hurricane preparedness news conference Friday, Mayor Jane Castor and emergency response officials outlined the city's readiness efforts and shared advice for residents with just days remaining before the official start of hurricane season.

City leaders stressed the importance of making emergency plans, knowing evacuation zones and preparing homes before severe weather threatens the area.

Tampa hurricane safety measures

What we know:

Officials say forecasters are predicting a below-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, but city leaders emphasized that a quieter forecast does not eliminate the risk of a major storm impacting Florida.

Mayor Castor pointed to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 as an example of why residents should remain vigilant regardless of seasonal outlooks.

"If I could take you back to 1992, we had pretty much the same forecast that year," Castor said. "That's when Hurricane Andrew hit, and it was one of only four hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5. And it did so right here in Florida for an El Niño. So the point of me saying that isn't to scare everyone. It is to be prepared."

Officials are urging residents to review evacuation plans now and understand where they will go if an evacuation order is issued.

Unresolved storm variables

What we don't know:

While weather experts can estimate overall seasonal activity, officials cannot predict exactly where or when an individual hurricane will strike months in advance.

It remains unclear how many severe weather systems will directly impact the local region or how intense individual coastal storm surges will be this year.

Public safety perspectives

What they're saying:

Castor said many residents mistakenly believe evacuations require traveling long distances, when in many cases moving a short distance to safer, higher ground is enough.

"Evacuation doesn't mean you have to go counties away," Castor said. "It can literally be a couple of miles. You're just going to higher ground."

The mayor also reminded residents that city parking garages are made available free of charge during hurricanes so vehicles can be moved out of flood-prone areas. Officials noted that flooded electric vehicles can pose fire risks, making relocation especially important.

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Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the department has been preparing specialized response equipment, including a new airboat designed for high-water rescues.

"But remember, even specialized equipment will not be on the roads during the direct impact," Bercaw said.

Drainage infrastructure upgrades

By the numbers:

City officials say stormwater crews have spent months preparing drainage infrastructure ahead of hurricane season.

According to Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell, crews removed approximately 700 tons of debris from pipes, ponds and pumps in April as part of ongoing maintenance efforts.

"We do that month after month," Campbell said.

Campbell said generators are installed and ready at all city pumping stations to help maintain operations during severe weather.

"We have a stormwater pump and generator crew that will be hunkered down in our emergency response centers if and when those get activated so that we can ensure continuous operation," Campbell said.

Officials say those preparations are aimed at reducing flooding risks and avoiding some of the challenges experienced following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

Historical emergency insights

Big picture view:

Tampa's emergency management leaders say lessons learned from recent storms continue to shape the city's preparedness strategy.

Castor said one of the most important takeaways from the 2024 hurricane season was the ability of city departments to remain flexible and adapt to rapidly changing conditions during emergencies.

"The biggest lesson that we learned is that we are very flexible, and we have the ability to adapt," Castor said. "I often tell people that in an emergency there's very little you can control, so control as much as you can prior to it."

Officials say residents should use the remaining days before hurricane season begins to build emergency kits, review insurance coverage, identify evacuation routes and develop family communication plans.

Upcoming community events

What's next:

The city’s hurricane preparedness guide is now available online.

Copies will also be available at Tampa’s Hurricane Expo, which is scheduled for May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Al Lopez Park, where families are encouraged to attend for important resources and storm information.