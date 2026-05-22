Cold case cracked: Murder suspect arrested 10 years after Hillsborough County homicide

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The Brief A decade-long Tampa cold case arrest was executed after authorities tied a suspect to a fatal 2016 armed robbery. Deputies state Marqui Newton was arrested on Thursday for the shooting death of Saadyar "Sy" Johnson. Forensic technology advancements and newly discovered witnesses helped investigators secure a first-degree murder warrant.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2016 homicide.

On Thursday, Marqui Newton was arrested in Saadyar "Sy" Johnson shooting death.

Shooting at Tampa complex

What we know:

Deputies went to the Del Rio Apartments, located on North 50th Street in Tampa on May 3, 2026, after receiving multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire.

That’s where they said they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

At the time, investigators determined that Johnson was targeted during an armed robbery and linked Newton to the shooting.

However, there was not enough evidence at the time to make an arrest.

Cracking the case

The backstory:

Over the past decade, HCSO’s cold case unit pursued investigative leads and used advancements in forensic technology to solve the case.

In 2025, investigators located previously unknown witnesses and re-interviewed prior witnesses.

Additional DNA testing was done with help from the Florida Department of law Enforcement to get additional evidence in the case.

A warrant for Newton was issued on Wednesday for first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Newton was taken into custody by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office the next day.

What they're saying:

"No matter how much time passes, we will never stop seeking justice for victims and their families," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This arrest is the result of years of relentless investigative work and commitment of our Cold Case Unit and law enforcement partners. We hope this arrest brings some measure of closure to those who have waited nearly a decade for answers."

What's next:

Newton is currently in Brevard County and will be transported back to Hillsborough County.

Unanswered questions remaining

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details regarding what specific forensic advancements or DNA evidence broke the case open.

It is also unknown when exactly Newton will be transported back to Hillsborough County to face his charges.