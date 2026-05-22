Sheriff Grady Judd vows to hold parents accountable for teen takeovers: ‘Not going to work in Polk County’

The Brief A dangerous new TikTok trend called "teen takeovers" is prompting strict law enforcement action in Polk County. Sheriff Grady Judd warned that parents will face criminal charges or civil penalties if their children trash local businesses. The county is strictly enforcing its juvenile curfew laws for anyone under 18 years old as summer vacation approaches.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that parents will be held legally responsible alongside their children if teens participate in destructive TikTok "teen takeover" trends.

Polk County law enforcement response

What we know:

Sheriff Grady Judd stated Friday morning that deputies will lock up any children who block streets, fight, or destroy property during social media-driven gatherings. The sheriff emphasized that parents who fail to supervise their children will also face criminal charges or civil penalties.

Judd's announcement comes nearly two weeks after 22 people were arrested during a ‘teen takeover’ at a Tampa park.

TikTok trend property damage

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not name specific restaurants or businesses that have already been damaged by the trend in the area.

While the sheriff held up papers and said parents would be locked up or charged civilly, he did not specify the exact criminal charges parents would face if their children broke the law.

Summer vacation criminal records

Why you should care:

Judd noted that school is ending for the summer and he wants children to enjoy their time off after working hard all year but he doesn’t want them to start the next school year with a criminal record.

Public warnings to families

What they're saying:

"I guarantee you, they start cuttin’ a fool, tearing up people’s businesses, fighting in the streets, we’re going to lock them up, all of them," Judd said. "Then, mama and daddy, if you don’t hold them accountable personally, make sure they are home when they need to be, then, we are going to come and lock you up too or charge you civilly."

Juvenile curfew hours

By the numbers:

According to the local ordinance, 17-year-old children must be off the streets between midnight and 6 a.m. every day of the week. For children under 17 years old, the curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.