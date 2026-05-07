Tampa man in jail agrees to demolish backyard guest house after court denies appeal in neighbor dispute

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The Brief On Thursday evening, Tampa businessman Michael Martin agreed to comply with a court-ordered demolition of his backyard guest house, pool and pickleball court after losing his latest appeal. Martin had been jailed for contempt after refusing to remove the structures, which a judge ruled violated city code, plat restrictions and Florida law following a neighbor lawsuit. Martin's attorney says the decision follows an appellate court ruling and shifts focus toward securing his release, though it was unclear Thursday night if he had been freed from jail.



A Tampa businessman at the center of a years-long legal battle that stemmed from a neighbor dispute over a backyard guest house, pool and pickleball court has agreed to comply with a judge’s demolition order. This comes after an appellate court denied Michael Martin’s latest legal challenge.

What we know:

Michael Martin, who built the structures at his Beach Park home after receiving permits from the city of Tampa, has remained in jail after being found in contempt of court for refusing to tear down the additions to his property.

A judge previously ruled the guest house and related structures violated plat restrictions, city code and Florida law after Martin’s neighbors, the Babbitts, sued over the project. The court ordered Martin to demolish the structures and restore the property to a non-buildable condition.

Martin’s legal team argued demolition during the appeals process would make the appeal moot because the structures at the center of the case would no longer exist.

City of Tampa officials acknowledged they originally approved the permits for the project, but said the courts later determined the property area was not legally buildable.

Court denies appeal

On Thursday evening, Martin’s attorney, Sam Heller, announced that Martin would now comply with the court’s order following a ruling from the appellate court.

"Late this afternoon, in light of the appellate court’s denial of Mr. Martin's petition for writ of prohibition, which challenged the trial court’s jurisdiction to hold him in contempt and incarcerate him pending his substantive appeal of his right to replat prior to demolition, Mr. Martin will now comply with the judge’s ruling. We have always stated that once the appeal was decided, we would move in the appropriate, lawful direction as decided by the legal process. It is quite a statement that these matters had to be decided in a court of law instead of neighbor to neighbor, but the stress of being jailed for an offense unknown to him and after all required approvals by the city had been fully complied, is too high a price for Mr. Martin, his family, friends and business colleagues. This, on top of the financial costs, which are significant, signals that for now, we will focus on Mr. Martin’s release from jail. Following recovery time with his family, we will refocus on the injustice of his predicament," Heller said in a statement provided through family spokesperson Lisa Brock.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday evening, it was unclear whether Martin had officially been released from jail.