St. Pete man arrested in Seffner crash that killed teen, accused of leaving scene in Uber: FHP

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The Brief A St. Petersburg man, Christopher Everson, 27, was arrested after FHP says he left the scene of a deadly April 11 crash in Seffner and later took an Uber home with his 8-year-old son. Troopers say the three-vehicle crash on SR-574 left a 17-year-old dead and a 40-year-old Mulberry man seriously injured after a chain-reaction collision involving multiple vehicles. Everson faces felony and traffic charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death. The Mulberry man was cited and remains hospitalized.



A St. Petersburg man is facing multiple charges after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he left the scene of a deadly three-vehicle crash, then ordered an Uber to return home with his young child.

The backstory:

According to FHP, Christopher Everson, 27, was arrested at 11 a.m. on Thursday following an investigation into the crash that left a Seffner teen dead and a 40-year-old Mulberry man seriously injured on April 11.

Troopers say Everson walked away from the scene after the crash and bought an Uber ride home. Investigators say Everson was taken to his St. Petersburg home with his 8-year-old son.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Everson was later taken into custody and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Everson faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash involving death (felony)

Failure to register a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

No proof of insurance (traffic infraction)

Following too closely (traffic infraction)

Driver not wearing seat belt (traffic infraction)

Deadly crash details

The charges stem from a deadly April 11 crash that happened shortly before 11 p.m. on State Road 574 near Chastain Road in Seffner, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a Mulberry man was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Volkswagen mid-size car head-on. The Volkswagen was driven by a 17-year-old.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

After the initial crash, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Troopers say a Ford F-150 traveling westbound then hit the Volkswagen.

FHP says both the driver of the Nissan and the teen driver of the Volkswagen were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Garry Baptiste, was cited for careless driving and remains hospitalized.