Tampa man killed in motorcycle crash that snarled traffic on I-75 for hours in Pasco County

A deadly crash on I-75 in Pasco County claimed the life of a Tampa man on Thursday afternoon and turned into a traffic nightmare for motorists.

Troopers say a 37-year-old Tampa man was traveling northbound on I-75 around 2:30 p.m.

When he tried to pass a woman in a Chevy Trax just north of State Road 56, he collided with the back of her car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The northbound lanes of I-75 in Wesley Chapel were shut down for hours on Thursday following a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to troopers, the Tampa man was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Trax suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours due to the collision but reopened Thursday night.

