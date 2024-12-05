Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash closes portion of I-75 in Pasco County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  December 5, 2024 4:09pm EST
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A fatal crash in Pasco County closed a portion of I-75 on Thursday afternoon.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says all lanes of I-75 northbound are closed in Wesley Chapel.

The crash was between State Road 54 and State Road 56.

Drivers are warned that there will be delays.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

