Tampa mobile catering company is on fire with their award-winning Cuban sandwich

The 'Station House BBQ' mobile catering company is proud of their award-winning Cuban sandwich.

Stationed on Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz, they serve a wide-range of delicious BBQ. From chicken wings to an 'Alligator Chili' made with real gator.

Co-owner Anthony Fonseca said their award-winning 'Smoking Cuban Sandwich' is what is on fire. It's made with pork, smoked for nearly 24 hours, as well salami, ham and shredded swiss. The sandwich brings a wide array of flavors.

It's not complete until it's topped with sweet relish, mojo sauce, and smoked butter, which brings a unique taste to it.

"It's not only a good Cuban, but it's also a great sandwich. That's what is unique about it," he said.

