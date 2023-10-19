Tampa mother calls for US government to help her children get home from Gaza

A Tampa mother of five is calling on the government to help her children get out of the Gaza Strip.

Meara, Abdelrhaman, Mara, Yasir and Ameir are 11 and under, and left Tampa airport this summer with their father to visit relatives in the Palestinian Territories.

"I don't know if they are in the safe area," said Hana Elnagar.

Elnagar last heard from the Tampa-born US citizens three days after Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israeli neighborhoods that ultimately left 1,400 Israelis dead and 200 held hostage.

The Elnagar's were staying in an area called Khan Yunis, an area that has taken Israeli fire and seen homes leveled.

"There is no safe area anywhere in Gaza, if you are on the ground, there is no safe area for anybody in Gaza," shared Elnagar.

"She doesn't know if her kids are dead or alive, quite frankly," said Safa Qassm, a family spokesperson. "I know she doesn't want to say it, but it's the harsh truth."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) insists that the US government help all American citizens in Gaza to get out.

They pointed out that hundreds of Israeli-Americans have been given safe passage out of Israel. The government estimates there are up to 600 Palestinian-Americans in Gaza.

"CAIR has received, and my law firm has received, many complaints of people who are in similar situation as Hana," said lawyer Hasan Shibly.

CAIR called for an end to Israel's military response to Hamas attacks, and said Hamas should release all hostages.

Elnagar says there is no safe area in Palestinian Territories because of the Israel Hamas war.

"Let the bombing stop. Let the hostages be released," said Shibly. "Let our hearts ache equally when a Jewish child or a Muslim child is injured."

Elnagar's children had never left the US until now. She is pleading with every level of government to help reach her kids and bring them home.

"It just turned into a family visit that led to children who are used to going to the Temple Terrace Recreation Center and having to hear bombs and missiles," said Qassm. "These kids don't know what bombs are. They don't know what warfare is."

The five children attend a private school in Tampa.