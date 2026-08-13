Tampa non-profit Bikes From The Heart to present 3,000th bicycle Saturday

The Brief The non-profit started 3.5 years ago in the co-founder's backyard. Around 30 volunteers repair bicycles collected from apartment complexes, police compounds and city buses. Community members say bicycles expand their travel range, helping them land jobs.



A local non-profit organization is preparing to celebrate a major milestone Saturday by handing out its 3,000th bicycle to the community.

Restoring Wheels, Expanding Horizons

What we know:

The process relies on the steady work of over 30 dedicated volunteers who strip, repair, and tune up hundreds of bicycles each year on the north campus of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sourced from local police compounds, transit buses, apartment complexes, and community donations, every bike is carefully reconditioned to give it a second life.

"The mobility of having a bike rather than walking changes their life. It just changes everything that they do," Bikes from the Heart volunteer Mark Kriz said.

Co-founder Tom Henry explained that having a bicycle vastly expands a person's mobility compared to walking, allowing residents to travel clear across Tampa. Several recipients have used the bicycles to attend job interviews or earn income delivering food through Uber Eats.

From Transportation to Transformation

What they're saying:

For Tampa Bay residents looking for work, reliable transportation can mean the difference between unemployment and a steady paycheck. Local recipient Mo Brooks knows that impact firsthand.

"I had a job interview," Brooks said. "Somebody pointed me in the direction of the bikes. I signed up, was able to get a bike, make it to the interviews, and got a job."

Brooks still uses the bike today, three years later. Volunteers love seeing the Bikes from the Heart stickers on their bikes that are used locally.

A Major Milestone

What's next:

On Saturday, the non-profit will give away their 3,000th bike to the local community. A member from the Tampa Hope Homeless Shelter will receive it.

Bikes from the Heart will be hosting a "Bless The Bikes" ceremony, which will bring in members from a handful of local churches. Afterwards, there will be a community ride from Sacred Heart Catholic Church downtown to the north campus.