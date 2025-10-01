Tampa non-profit, lawmaker hope to bring CROWN Act protections against hair discrimination to Florida

The Brief Tampa non-profit Black Girls Govern has partnered with State Rep. Fentrice Driskell to advocate for the CROWN Act legislation to be passed in Florida. The law, which has passed in 28 states, protects against race-based hair discrimination. Rep. Driskell plans to reintroduce the CROWN Act in the 2026 legislative session.



Natural hair has always been a statement, but this year some in the Tampa community are hoping to make it into a movement.

What we know:

Some hair textures are met with race-based discrimination in schools and the workplace, as evidenced through lawsuits and reported complaints across the country. That has led 28 states across the country to pass the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.

It was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition to end hair discrimination in the workplace and in schools against natural hair textures and protective hairstyles, including braids, locs and twists.

There’s a renewed effort to protect natural hair in Florida as Tampa non-profit Black Girls Govern and State Representative Fentrice Driskell, D-Hillsborough County, look to be a part of the change.

"I've heard students across Florida where their teachers or school administrators say that their hair is ‘too big, or it's distracting, it's not neat,’" said Harlie Williams, the founder and executive director of Black Girls Govern. "All of the girls say, well, ‘my hair is neat. It's just natural.’ And so, we want natural hair to be protected."

What they're saying:

Black Girls Govern focuses on civic leadership in young Black girls and women ages 12-25, and Williams said they are accepting applications through October 5 for CROWN Act fellows to advocate for the CROWN Act in Florida.

Passed in 28 states, the law protects natural hair textures and protective styles like braids, locs and twists from race-based discrimination in the workplace or in schools.

"We're getting youth involved. We are getting natural hair and local black businesses involved," said Williams.

One of those local businesses is My Shade and Texture on East Busch Boulevard. Store owner Pamela Thompson has donated hair products to Black Girls Govern for the CROWN Act fellows. She said she created her business as a space to empower.

"It’s very important, because the generation behind me, not to give away my age, but the generation behind me, they need a space where they can advocate for themselves," said Thompson.

Thompson said she has not experienced hair discrimination, but she was made to feel uncomfortable about her hair in the workplace.

"It was an uncomfortable situation. It was addressed. It was handled, because I’ve always been very proud of how I rock my hair, whether it’s in a protective style or I’m rocking my natural curls," said Thompson.

Whether it’s tight curls, coils, afros or locs, Thompson said differences should be celebrated, not punished.

"I woke up like this. I don’t want to chemically process my hair in order to fit in," said Thompson. "It should be a natural, mutual respect that you are different, and I am different. But that makes everything beautiful."

What's next:

The CROWN Act has been introduced in the Florida legislature since 2019, but it has failed. That won’t stop State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Hillsborough County.

"Yeah, it really just depends on whether legislative leadership has an appetite for it. And every speaker is different. Committee chairs are different," said Driskell. "We're in the mid-2020s, and I've heard stories across the state of sometimes kids being threatened that they may not be allowed to walk across the stage at graduation or participate in certain sporting events unless they cut their natural hair or hide it in some way."

Driskell plans to file the CROWN Act again in 2026 for the Florida legislature’s consideration, even with the current political climate rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion.

"That's true. That's the reality. I still think, though, that we have to focus on the policy, which is good legislation," said Driskell. "We should really allow our kids to be focused on learning in schools. That's all they should be focused on. Other distractions or, you know, potential causes for disciplinary action like their hairstyle shouldn't even really have to be a problem."

Driskell hopes partnering with Black Girls Govern will give the CROWN Act more exposure.

"I think by having buy-in from students and young people, I think we can make some good noise about this bill and really raise awareness and maybe that makes a difference this session," said Driskell.