Police: Tampa driver fled after hitting, killing 61-year-old bicyclist

Hours after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, Tampa police said the suspect turned himself in.

Around 7:46 p.m. Sunday, police said the victim, a 61-year-old man, was riding a blue Huffy bicycle across 50th Street at East 23rd Avenue. As the bicyclist was heading east, the driver of a four-door black sedan was heading north in the outside lane and struck the rider.

According to Tampa police, the driver fled without stopping to help the bicyclist, who died at the scene.

Officers said they found the car at the River View Apartments, located at N. 56th Street and East Sligh Avenue. It was impounded.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Joel F. Weaver, arrived at one of the Tampa Police Department's stations and admitted to being the person behind the wheel, officials said.

According to investigators, Weaver said he knowingly left the scene after hitting the bicyclist with his vehicle.

Weaver was arrested and faces a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. He was booked into Orient Road Jail before 2 a.m. Monday.