Tampa police chase raccoon from home after owner calls 911 about noises in closet

Well, here's one kind of masked intruder police don't deal with every day.

Tampa police responded to a 911 call from a homeowner who reported hearing noises in her closet.

When officers arrived, they realized the suspect was a raccoon.

The agency shared bodycam video showing the officers chasing the creature through the house.

"After much effort, the masked bandit was chased out of the home," police wrote.

Tampa police said one officer was nipped in the hand during the chase, but is doing OK.