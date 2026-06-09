Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw retires, takes teaching job at USF

The Brief Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw announced his retirement Tuesday after spending more than 30 years with the department. Bercaw will officially step down from his role on Aug. 6 to accept a teaching position at the University of South Florida.



Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw announced his retirement Tuesday after more than three decades of service, paving the way for a transition to a university teaching role this August.

Chief Lee Bercaw retires

What we know:

Bercaw submitted his official retirement notice on Tuesday after spending 30 years with the department, including three and a half years as the head of police. His final day leading the agency will be Aug. 6.

He is leaving the department to become an Associate Professor of Instruction at the University of South Florida within the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences. Bercaw will instruct and coordinate the Master of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Declining Tampa crime rates

By the numbers:

Under his leadership, the department added more than 40 sworn positions to its ranks. The agency doubled the national average for homicide reductions while cutting historic amounts of crime across all major categories.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that under Bercaw, violent crime was reduced by 17%, homicides fell 53% and total crime went down by more than 21%.

The department projects it will reach full staffing levels early this fall.

Leadership expects a double-digit over-hire before the end of the year to secure future public safety foundations.

Police chief reflects on service

What they're saying:

"Leaving this organization is the hardest decision of my career," Bercaw wrote in his letter. "This department has been my life's work. I grew up here, from a young officer learning the streets of Tampa to having the privilege of leading the finest police department in the nation."

He expressed gratitude to Mayor Jane Castor and the Tampa City Council for funding new tools like immersive virtual reality training and advanced safety gear.

"This has been the honor of a lifetime. The Tampa Police Department hasn’t been a career to me, it’s been a family. I grew up here as a young officer patrolling the streets, moving through the ranks, becoming a leader of the finest organization in the nation. Leaving this department was the hardest decision of my career," Bercaw explained during Tuesday's press conference. "However, I’ve been given an opportunity to continue serving through education as an associate professor of instruction at the University of South Florida in the department of criminology. Teaching, mentoring and developing future leaders has always been a passion of mine."

During Tuesday's press conference, Castor stated, "He came in as a young police officer and he is leaving after 30 years as one of the best police chiefs and leaders that our community has seen,"

Tampa police leadership transition

What's next:

During Tuesday's press conference, Castor announced that Assistant Police Chief Brett Owen will be the acting police chief for TPD. Castor said she will not name a new police chief because there will be a new mayor in 2027 and that decision needs to be left to the next administration.