Tampa police officer arrested on solicitation of prostitution charge, TPD says

A Tampa police officer was arrested on a solicitation of prostitution charge on Wednesday, TPD said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Stanley Clerveaux, who was hired as a recruit for the police department in 2020, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD officials have confirmed he was relieved of his duties.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor is expected to speak about the arrest at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

