Tampa police officers getting electric vehicles thanks to federal funding

Tampa police officers will soon welcome about a dozen new electric vehicles to the department’s fleet for the first time.

"They are faster. The performance is better. And they save us money. So the police officers obviously are going to like them," Chief Lee Bercaw said of the new electric vehicles (EVs). "They're silent. You're not going to know when we're approaching, because you won't hear an engine sound. So there’s so many benefits to these cars."

The department expects to purchase up to 13 new electric police vehicles thanks to nearly $1 million in federal funding secured by U.S. Representative Kathy Castor.

"They'll save taxpayers money. They'll save the city of Tampa money. They'll cut pollution," Castor said.

Tampa police officers drive nearly 4.5 million miles a year, which costs $3 million annually in fuel, according to the department.

"Not only the amount of miles that officers put out on regular patrol, but you think about things when they respond to the scene of a traffic crash, and they have to keep those lights on, so that's an extra drain on that battery as well," Castor said.

Other city departments already have alternative fuel vehicles in their fleet. Tampa police will look to the city’s 272 alternative fuel vehicles – and the officials who manage them – as it considers which electric vehicles to buy for its officers.

"With an EV, the only thing you're checking is, you're checking tires, brakes, and your 24-volt battery," Ronald Carrion, fleet manager for the city of Tampa, said. "So they're in and out. Less costs on maintenance."

Bercaw told FOX 13 the city already has 100 charging stations.

The Tampa Police Department said it will be strategic on who will receive these new electric vehicles.

"A lot of questions still to be answered," Castor said. "The charges, I believe, are 300 miles on a charge. But when you add overhead lights, air conditioning to that, then it reduces the number of miles. So that all has to be factored in to who's going to be driving those vehicles each and every day."

