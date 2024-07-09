Tampa police search for suspect who robbed motel at gunpoint

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa police are searching for a man they say robbed a local motel at gunpoint before bolting last week.

According to TPD, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, officers responded to the Econolodge motel at 4732 N Dale Mabry Hwy for reports of an armed robbery.

READ: 3 arrested after suspect runs over Hillsborough County deputy during traffic stop: 'I'm incensed'

Police said they threatened the clerk with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then ran out of the motel after taking the money. No one was hurt in the process.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department

As seen in a video, the suspect appears to be a white man, wearing a maroon and white baseball hat with a red shirt and multi-colored shorts.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information that could help identify the suspect to call TPD at 813-231-6130.