Tampa restaurant serves meals to migrant workers in Plant City

A Tampa restaurant is reaching out to help migrant workers and their families with a hot meal for all their hard work during the pandemic.

The Spain Restaurant set up for a drive-through appreciation meal for migrant workers and their families at Robinson Elementary in Plant City.

"Start off the school year kids shouldn't be hungry and we are happy to help," said co-owner John Sansone.

The restaurant is handing out meals to 200 migrant students and their families.

"We're trying to give back and support the local community," said Sansone. "A lot of local communities have been supporting us and our endeavors and we want to like give back and help out."

The restaurant wanted to recognize the effort of this often-forgotten group of front-line workers.

"There are pockets of people that get overlooked and we try and find a group that we thought we could help out," explained Sansone.

Meals of yellow rice, black beans, chicken and Cuban bread were appreciated by all.

"Think it's really nice," said Ana Ventura. "I mean, it's a big help for the people that are in the house and everything and it helps a lot with kids a well."

The hot meal is just a small gesture to say 'thank you' for all their hard work.

"The business that is donating and providing a meal for them is really a tribute to our essential workers and we really appreciate it," said Carol Mayo, Supervisor of the Migrant Education Program for Hillsborough County Public Schools.