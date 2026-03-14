Tampa's River O'Green event turns Hillsborough River bright green as thousands celebrate

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The Brief Thousands gathered at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Saturday as the Hillsborough River turned bright green to kick off Tampa’s annual River O’Green St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The event featured Irish dancing, festive food and plenty of St. Patrick’s Day entertainment. Organizers say the celebration not only brings the community together but also boosts downtown Tampa businesses and restaurants.



It’s the color everyone loves to see the Hillsborough River turn into.

Tampa’s 14th annual River O’Green, where the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations invade the city and the water.

What they're saying:

"This is the place to be right now," Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges, president and CEO of Tampa Downtown Partnership, said. "This is an event where we draw thousands of residents and thousands of visitors into the downtown to experience us coloring the Hillsborough River this bright brilliant shade of kelly green, it's going to be so exciting."

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park got hit with the luck of the Irish this weekend. From the food to the dancing.

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"We got our bangers and mash. We got our pretzel wands with the beer cheese, beer cheese made with our local brewery, Wulfaven, that we're at every Wednesday night for trivia. The Reuben is the real star of the show today," Chris Chillura, managing partner for A Boy Named Sue, said. "We also got our fish and chips with our cod, with a little bit of blackening seasoning, some fresh lemon. And last on the end there, the chef's wife, Justine, she actually makes a lot of our desserts. This is our homemade Lucky Charms puppy chow."

And that kelly green water.

"Everyone just comes together for St. Patrick's Day. It is so amazing. Everyone just tries their best to dance. It may not be the best, but it's so much fun, and they just enjoy," Allysia Stimus, an Irish step dancer, said. "To see everyone staring at it. It's so cool. And like to watch all of the [water]. How do they even do that? It looks so interesting, and it's just a great part of St. Patrick's Day that they do that here."

Big picture view:

This early St. Patrick’s Day celebration is a Tampa staple, meaning so much to so many.

"That drives economic activity to our local businesses and our restaurants. So, it means a lot. It's an economic, not only as a community moment, but as an economic driver," Hairston-Bridges said. "Everyone just have a good time, take it all in today and then make sure they come back again next year."

What's next:

The city is already looking forward to next year’s events.