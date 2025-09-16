Tampa sports mascots hold pep rally with a purpose for Moffitt cancer patients

The Brief Tampa Bay sports teams visited Moffitt Cancer Center for the 9th annual ‘Mascots at Moffitt Day’, bringing joy and support to cancer patients and survivors. The event featured games, giveaways, a flash mob, and other special moments, like patients 'ringing the bell'. Moffitt Cancer Center encourages the community to support cancer research by participating in the upcoming ‘Miles for Moffitt’ fundraiser on November 22, 2025.



Patients at Moffitt Cancer Center got some surprise visitors. Tampa Bay's top sports mascots stopped by for a pep rally Tuesday. The Buccaneers, Lightning, USF Bulls and Tampa Bay Sun joined forces for the annual "Mascots at Moffitt Day."

Big picture view:

Held in Moffitt's Stabile Research building, fan favorites like Captain Fear, Thunderbug, Rocky, and Solé arrived for the celebration. The well-loved teams set aside their rivalries to show support for cancer patients and survivors.

"The mascots are parading around bringing light to their rooms while they receive treatment. It creates comfort, you want to come back, you want to get your scans, you want to make sure that you're okay, and with events like this, it makes it all more welcoming." says Grace Olsen, Special Events Manager and Race Director for ‘Miles for Moffitt’.

The hospital halls were filled with games and giveaways, providing ways for the patients to mingle and meet the Mascots.

After meet-and-greets and refreshments, a flash mob began, which is a long-standing tradition with "Mascots at Moffitt." During the special performance of "Boots on the Ground", patients and staff jumped in to sing and dance along.

This year featured more than just mascots, cheer teams, and furry friends joined the party! The Buccaneers and Bulls cheerleaders were energetic and encouraging, reminding patients to stay strong during their hardest days.

Other visitors included three therapy dogs, who roamed the rooms.

One Moffitt patient, Sofia Hurtado, had an especially memorable day, as she got to ‘ring the bell' in the company of Thunderbug. "It's like a gift from God," Hurtado said.

Hurtado is just 18 years old, and has now completed her treatments, making her a stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma survivor.

The event, now in its ninth year, brings a fun, unforgettable experience to those undergoing cancer treatment.

What you can do:

Moffitt Cancer Center wants to invite the Tampa Bay community to their upcoming event "Miles for Moffitt", which will raise funds for life-saving cancer research. ‘Miles for Moffitt’ will take place on November 22nd, 2025.