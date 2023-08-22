Tampa teen back to playing the sport he loves after battling cancer

article

Last summer, 13-year-old Colton King was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. He spent months in the hospital undergoing treatment.

He learned he would need to find a donor for a bone marrow transplant. His 17-year-old sister Kaylee ended up being the perfect match.

He's now cancer-free and back to doing what he loves most playing baseball. Tuesday night, Colton threw out the first pitch at the Rays game.

"It was a completely emotional moment of like, wow, I can't believe he's here," Colton's mom Stacy King said.

For Colton's sisters, Addisyn and Kaylee seeing him back on the baseball field happy and healthy is the moment they've been waiting for.

"It was really exciting. I knew he would do good because he's always really good at baseball. He is kind of a perfectionist," Addisyn said.

As Stacy King explains, Colton lives for the game.

"It was just special. It's kind of like a dream come true. He loves baseball. He plays travel baseball," King said.

Last year, Colton was at batting practice when his mom noticed something wasn't right.

"He would just take a swing and then need a break. Something in my mom's gut was like, okay, this is really wrong," King said.

At urgent care, his hemoglobin was dangerously low.

Days later, on July 29th, everything changed when they learned he had leukemia and would need to find a donor for a bone marrow transplant. Kaylee ended up being the perfect match.

"I was so relieved that I was because that means I will be able to save my brother's life," Kaylee said.

The siblings underwent surgery in January. Colton then spent weeks in the hospital recovering and undergoing treatments. In February, he was declared cancer-free and has been ever since.

"I'm extremely happy that I could help him because if I couldn't and it was some random person, it was just kind of left up to chance if they would do it and all the different scenarios, so I'm very happy that it was up to me and I chose to do it," King said.

According to Colton's doctors, a sibling match offers the best results.

"We are the closest and strongest we've ever been. It's also been really stressful. My two girls didn't have a mom or a brother home for three months, which really took a toll on everybody, but I think we all appreciate just being home," King said.

It was special for the whole family to witness Colton doing what he loves most.

"He has a chance to have some really special things to remember instead of just the really hard things," King said.

Colton has two more check-ups to make sure his cells are still cancer-free.