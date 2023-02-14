Tampa Theatre hosting love-themed screenings for the month of February

The theme of love is all month long at the Tampa Theatre. The iconic and romantic movie palace is hosting a few screenings highlighting stories of love as well as recognizing Black History Month.

For the love birds, the Tampa Theatre in downtown Tampa is hosting a special event for married couples looking to renew their vows on the night of Valentine’s Day.

With admission, guests can choose to renew their vows at an officiated ceremony before enjoying the 1925 classic romantic comedy silent film Seven Chances.

Additionally, the Black Love Classic Film Series is back at the Tampa Theatre this month. Each Sunday features a different film screening exploring journeys of discovery and the roads that lead back, as told by black filmmakers and diverse casts.

For details on both events, visit tampatheatre.org