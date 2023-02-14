Sun City Center high school sweethearts credit 70 years of love to dedication, sacrifice, and God

It is a milestone worth celebrating. Lucy and Luellen Whit just marked 70 years of marriage.

"You got to be in love. You got to be supportive – and honest," Lucy explained.

At 91 years old, Luellen's health has taken a toll. Some days are harder than others, but Lucy is always there to support him.

"Turn around baby and look at me like you love me. Keep your eyes on me, baby," Lucy said to Luellen. "There you go."

Lucy and Luellen share a quick kiss.

Seven decades later and Lucy still remembers their first kiss.

"He made sure he had peppermint gum in his pocket so we both would chew, and we would get a nice kiss," said Lucy.

High school sweethearts, Luellen joined the Air Force after graduation and Lucy followed.

"We traveled all over the country. Everywhere he went he wanted to take his family. I always supported my husband. I was always right there with him," said Lucy.

He proposed after four years of dating. They had a church wedding and honeymoon at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama. Together, they raised six children and are blessed with 12 grandkids – with 2 more on the way – along with 13 great-grandkids. While no marriage is perfect, Lucy says they always used God as their guide.

"If you really love a person and that person really trusts you then I think you’ll be together the rest of your life," said Lucy. "And if you have God on your side, you have to put Him first. You can do anything that is possible with the help of the good Lord.