Teacher aide at Valrico middle school arrested on child porn charges

Hillsborough County detectives said they arrested a teacher's aide for possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant on the electronics owned by 23-year-old Sean Shafer. They said there were 15 files containing child porn imagery.

Shafer works at Mulrennan Middle School, located at 4215 Durant Road in Valrico. Hillsborough County School District sent the following statement to FOX 13:

We are both shocked and disgusted by these allegations. Mr. Shafer has been with our district since 2018 and will not be returning.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a cyber tip about Shafer's "illegal internet activity."

"At this time, no students are suspected of being victims," officials wrote in a news release. "All of the images appear to have been obtained off the internet."

Shafer faces dozens of charges including possession of child porn, in-state transmission of child porn by electronic device, and possession of obscene material.