Teacher transforms students’ drawings of monsters into plush toys

A teacher in Melbourne, Australia is gaining worldwide attention after making handmade toys for her students based on the drawings they created in their classroom.

Reid Parker, a student’s parent, posted the photos on social media to "share how wonderful they [the toys] were."

"I guess it came at the right time of the year, because it became a very widespread story and captured the hearts of a lot of people," he wrote.

His son, Oscar, and the rest of his Kindergarten class had been given unique toys from the teacher — each one based on a "monster" the kids had been asked to draw.

As of Wednesday, Parker's post on Twitter has been viewed nearly 4 million times and liked by more than 106,000 people.

After his story went viral, Parker chose to set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous.

A teacher in Australia made the toy from a student's drawings (Credit: Reid Parker/ teacher and children of class FC)

"A lot of people have asked for ways to give a little gift to her to help pay for supplies, or just a ‘thank you’ for bringing them a little joy," he continued.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe account raised more than $3,400. You can make a donation to the teacher here.

In his post, Parker included a message to "pay teachers more."

Elaborating, Parker told Insider, "there's a perception that teachers are paid appropriately for the hours they work. I'm paid fine for my own job, but at the end of the day, that's to make a profit for the company and supply a service to customers. It's not going to change the world."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.