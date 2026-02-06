Lutz dog wins Best of Breed at Westminster

The Brief Dorian, a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, won Best of Breed at the 150th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. That win punched Dorian’s ticket to compete in the Best of Terriers Group, which was also held on Tuesday. Even though Dorian’s winning streak ended there, his family is still proud.



Dorian, a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier from Lutz, won Best of Breed at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday.

"Oh, it was very exciting," Dorian’s owner, BJ Whitlow, said of their time at Westminster. "There are cameras everywhere. There are people from all over the world."

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in the canine world, bringing together thousands of elite dogs for a series of events.

On Tuesday, Dorian, who his family describes as confident, strong-headed, and loving, competed against other Staffordshire bull terriers at Westminster, where judges evaluate strength, balance, and breed standards.

"Oh, you're thinking about a million things," Whitlow explained. "You're thinking about how the dog looks. You're making sure there's no nervousness because they can sense everything," Whitlow told FOX 13.

He’s been showing dogs since 2011, but Tuesday marked the first time he’s ever had a dog win Best of Breed and advance to the group competition.

"(The judge) pointed me out and pulled me out first and started lining up several dogs behind me, and that's when I knew I'd won it," Whitlow said of the moment. "Yeah, it was neat. It was awesome."

That win punched Dorian’s ticket to compete in the Best of Terriers group, which was also held on Tuesday.

Even though Dorian’s winning streak ended there, his family is still proud.

"I really want people to know how awesome and loving and caring these dogs really are," Whitlow said. "They’re great family dogs."